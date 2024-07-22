Shocking: 2 Feet Long Bottle Gourd Found in Man's Stomach

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, doctors successfully removed a bottle gourd (Sorakaya) over two feet long from a young man's stomach. Three days ago, the young man from the Khajuraho area arrived at the Chhatarpur District Hospital with severe abdominal pain.

After conducting several medical tests, Dr Nandkishore Jadhav took an X-ray and identified a long object in his stomach. On Saturday, a team of doctors performed surgery and were astonished to find a bottle gourd with a fibrous covering in his abdomen. The bottle gourd had compressed the young man's large intestine.

Doctors believe it entered his body through the rectum. The young man, whose condition is somewhat concerning, continues to receive treatment at the hospital. Doctors are waiting for him to regain consciousness to determine if the bottle gourd was forcibly inserted.