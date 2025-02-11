Kumbh Mela Tragedy: 7 Telugu Pilgrims Killed in Road Accident in MP

A devastating road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of seven lives. The victims, all residents of Andhra Pradesh, were returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj when their mini-bus collided with a truck near Sihora.

Severe accidents took place at about 8:30 am and resulted in serious injuries among a few of the passengers. "Seven passengers were killed instantly. Multiple other passengers have been sent to hospital, says Deepak Kumar Saxena, district collector, Jabalpur.

Rescue operations were initiated immediately as various authorities struggled to free people trapped inside the mangled mini-bus. Further details of the cause of the accident and the victims are still to be known.

This tragic incident has caused shock and confirmed the demand for enhancing road safety measures and also safe road practices. Bodies of the dead have been informed to the families. Arrangements are being made for their transportation back to Andhra Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh Mela attracts millions of worshippers from each part of India and is probably the largest in terms of people going to seek god's pleasure. This calamitous loss at once reminds a spectator of many deaths that also often happen within these massive occurrences.

