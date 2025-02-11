India sees record high growth in apprenticeship, will boost workforce: Report

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) With skilling emerging as a national priority, India’s apprenticeship ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented momentum, solidifying its role as a key driver of workforce transformation, according to a report on Tuesday.

India achieved a record-high Net Apprenticeship Outlook (NAO) of 76 per cent during Q1 2024-25 (Jan-Mar) -- an 8 per cent surge from the previous Oct-Dec 2023-24 period, revealed the report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, a supply chain organisation that facilitates the creation of a skilled entry-level workforce.

This historic rise in NAO signals a fundamental shift in employer sentiment, with businesses increasingly recognising apprenticeships as a strategic lever for talent acquisition, cost-effective hiring, and industry sustainability.

“The rise in apprenticeships is driven by strategic workforce planning, cost-efficient hiring, and a focus on enhancing gender diversity,” said Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The trend is being led by large enterprises (85 per cent, up from 77 per cent) and medium-sized businesses (77 per cent, up from 71 per cent), and all categories of businesses are seeing a boost in apprenticeship adoption.

Further, “government initiatives such as Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and the rise in academia-industry collaboration have accelerated this growth, enabling employers to recognise the business benefits of apprenticeships in closing skill gaps, boosting productivity, and optimizing long-term workforce costs,” Kumar said.

The report noted that the record-breaking growth is due to the rising prominence of sunrise industries, which are spearheading a new era of workforce development.

The drone industry leads the charge with an unparalleled 86 per cent NAO, closely followed by the EV and mobility sector with a robust 75 per cent NAO.

Meanwhile, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with a 79 per cent NAO, are also leveraging apprenticeships to fortify their talent pipelines and drive operational excellence in the global business landscape.

The report noted that Hyderabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Pune, and Bengaluru have emerged as frontrunners, setting new benchmarks for apprenticeship engagement.

About 75 per cent of organisations are now consistently absorbing apprentices into permanent roles post-training, acknowledging the effectiveness of structured skilling programmes in building a job-ready workforce.

In addition, “the increasing focus on women's participation in sectors like solar and semiconductors signals positive change toward a more inclusive workforce,” Kumar said.

