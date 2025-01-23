Garlic Prices Soar to Rs. 450, Consumers Feel the Heat

Garlic, a must-have for spicing up non veg dishes, has skyrocketed to Rs. 450 per kg, leaving many consumers struggling to afford it. Traders say the sharp price hike is due to a significant drop in garlic farming in Madhya Pradesh. Last year’s low prices led farmers to shift to other crops, causing a major shortage.

Garlic from regions like Indore, Piplee, and Ujjain is brought to Tadepalligudem's wholesale market and then sent to retail markets across nearby districts like Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Krishna.

This price jump, the highest in 10 years, is leaving families cutting back on garlic in their meals. What was once a kitchen staple is now a luxury, making the simple pleasure of flavorful dishes harder to afford.