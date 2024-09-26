September 27: Heavy rain alert in West Bengal; schools likely holidays here!

Heavy rain has disrupted life in West Bengal, especially in Kolkata and surrounding areas. Overnight rain made morning commutes difficult for students and workers. The weather department predicts more heavy rain in the region.

Some areas, like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, are expected to receive hefty rain until Friday morning. Kolkata and other southern districts will also see heavy rain. The rain is likely to continue for the next few days. If the situation continues, the government may declare holidays today or tomorrow.

Residents and the public are advised to stay safe at home or indoors and avoid travelling unless necessary. Authorities are on alert, remembering past damage from heavy rain. Stay safe, West Bengal!

