September 17: Public holiday for Milad-un-Nabi in Tamil Nadu!

Instead of September 16, the Tamil Nadu government chose to observe September 17 as a public holiday in honour of Milad-un-Nabi. The provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 allowed for the declaration of a public holiday.

According to a government order (G.O.) issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, all State government undertakings, corporations, boards, etc., will be subject to the public holiday that was announced on September 17.

A government order issued on November 9, 2023, initially declared September 16 a public holiday in observance of Milad-un-Nabi. However, the State administration changed its mind after receiving a letter earlier this month from Chief Kazi to the Tamil Nadu government.

