Sankranti Holidays 2025: Extended Weekend in North India, Longer Break in South

The Sankranti festival, which is celebrated throughout India, is going to bring cheer to people across the country, with an extended weekend in store for North India and a longer break for South India. The festival falls on January 14th, and before that, there will be a second Saturday on January 11th and a Sunday on January 12th, which will result in a three to four-day holiday for many in North India.

North India states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir have announced a holiday on January 14th for Makar Sankranti. In addition to this, the very popular festival in these states Lohri, falls on 13th January, which has added to the festive fervor. Many welcome this holiday schedule since they are keen to spend time with their family and friends.

South India will have a longer holiday as most of the states have declared a five to six-day holiday. The Telangana government declared Sankranti holidays from 13th January to 17th January, whereas in Tamil Nadu, the government has declared five days of holidays for all schools, colleges, and government offices about Pongal 2025. Then on January 17th, a holiday day has also been declared following huge demands made to the government.

In other South Indian states, celebrations for the Sankranti festival will be rosy given the fact that many in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will declare a four to five-day holiday. In the whole of India, the festival marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere. The festival is therefore celebrated with much enthusiasm in South India under the name Pongal, where each day has been allocated to a particular set of traditional dishes, decorations, and worship of the Sun God.

