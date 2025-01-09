Rapido Bandh in Ahmedabad due to RTO Regulations

The Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided to suspend Rapido services for 30 days following complaints from rickshaw associations. The suspension comes after Rapido failed to address several notices issued by the RTO regarding violations of transportation rules.

According to the Aggregator Rules 2020, two-wheelers used for commercial passenger transport must have yellow number plates, and vehicles must also carry mandatory insurance. Rapido was found to be violating both these rules, which led to the RTO taking action.

Auto unions had raised concerns over Rapido’s operations, alleging that the bike service was violating the regulations. Despite repeated requests for clarification from the RTO, the company did not respond. As a result, the RTO decided to suspend its services for a month.

RTO officer JJ Patel explained that the aggregator license issued to Rapido was only for three-wheeler auto-rickshaws, not two-wheelers. Rapido, however, was operating non-transport two-wheelers through its app. In addition, the company continued to operate vehicles even after the expiration of their documents, putting passenger safety at risk. This violation led to the 30-day suspension of Rapido services in Ahmedabad.

This is not the first time Rapido has faced such a situation. In 2023, the Delhi High Court ordered a brief suspension of Rapido services due to similar violations. The Ahmedabad RTO’s latest decision reflects ongoing concerns about safety and compliance with regulations.

RTO officer Patel emphasized that following the rules is crucial for ensuring the safety of passengers. He added that if Rapido continues to violate the rules, legal action will be taken against the company.

Rapido services have become increasingly popular across Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, especially for short-distance travel and last-mile connectivity. The bike service has also created many job opportunities. Drivers using Rapido have reported earning up to Rs. 80,000 per month, highlighting the significant income potential of the service.

For now, Rapido must ensure it follows all regulations to resume operations in Ahmedabad and continue providing safe services to the public.