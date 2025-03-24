Hyderabad Cab Drivers Launch No AC Campaign to Protest Unfair Fare Policies from Today, March 24

Hyderabad: Following their recent boycott of rides to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, cab drivers in Hyderabad are set to escalate their protest against unfair pricing by launching a ‘No AC Campaign’ starting March 24. The move targets cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, demanding a fair and transparent fare structure.

Drivers Demand Uniform Fare Structure

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has been vocal about the financial struggles of cab drivers, citing excessively low fares set by ride-hailing platforms. The union is pushing for a pricing system similar to government-regulated prepaid taxi fares, which take into account fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, and fair driver compensation.

According to TGPWU president Shaik Salahuddin, app-based fares have dropped so low that they are now cheaper than auto-rickshaw rides, making it increasingly difficult for cab drivers to sustain their livelihoods.

Understanding the ‘No AC Campaign’

As part of their protest, drivers will refrain from turning on air conditioning during rides, urging customers to recognize their financial hardships. While the campaign is not aimed at inconveniencing passengers, the union is encouraging riders to tip drivers who choose to use AC.

With rising temperatures in Hyderabad, non-AC rides could become uncomfortable for commuters. The protest is expected to intensify further, with cab drivers planning to surrender their vehicles at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in the following week.

Support for Government Crackdown on Uber Shuttle

In a separate development, the TGPWU has welcomed the Telangana Transport Department’s action against Uber Shuttle services for operating without proper permits. The department recently seized 11 buses and imposed penalties on 40 operators, citing violations of the Motor Vehicle Laws and Aggregator Guidelines, 2020.

The union emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of regulations to ensure fairness in the transport sector, reinforcing their demand for a more just and sustainable fare system for cab drivers.