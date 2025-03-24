Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack Reports: What Exactly Happened to Ex-Bangladesh Cricketer?

In a concerning development coming from the cricketing world, former Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal was rushed to the hospital after getting two back-to-back heart attacks. Tamim was playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match in Savar when the incident occurred.

According to the latest reports, Tamim got two heart attacks in a short span, and the doctors are operating on him to unblock his arteries. The condition remains unstable for now. Initially, there were attempts to airlift Tamim from Dhaka, but that wasn't possible as his condition worsened immediately.

Acting quickly, Tamim was taken to Fazilatunnesa hospital for treatment. Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician revealed that Tamim suffered a mild heart attack, and he underwent medical checks at a local hospital, but his condition worsened after a second heart attack hit him. BCB's physician assured that the medical team is doing everything possible to ensure his timely recovery.

Another report coming in from local Bangladeshi dailies confirmed that one of Iqbal's arteries is 100 percent blocked. The doctors confirmed the same via an angiogram.

More updates will be revealed as the cricketing world prays for Tamim Iqbal's recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with his famiy.