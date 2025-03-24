Ola, Uber, and Rapido Cab Drivers in Hyderabad Refuse to Turn On AC Without Extra Tip

Hyderabad: Cab drivers in Hyderabad have initiated a ‘No AC’ campaign, refusing to switch on air conditioning in their vehicles unless passengers offer a tip to compensate for additional expenses. The protest, which started on Monday, is driven by mounting frustration over the government’s failure to establish a standardized fare structure for app-based cab services.

Drivers Demand Fair Compensation Amid Rising Costs

Members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) argue that the current fare model does not account for increasing fuel prices, maintenance costs, and the harsh summer heat. According to the union, operating an air-conditioned cab costs approximately Rs 16 to Rs 18 per kilometre, but drivers only earn Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kilometre after deductions by ride-hailing platforms.

Comparatively, bike taxis and auto-rickshaws—services that do not provide AC—receive higher per-kilometre fares, exacerbating the financial strain on cab drivers.

TGPWU Threatens Nationwide Protests

Shaik Salauddin, the founder and president of TGPWU, emphasized the need for regulatory intervention.

“The fare algorithms fail to consider rising fuel costs, maintenance, and extreme weather conditions. Starting this week, cab drivers will not turn on the AC unless passengers voluntarily tip to cover the cost. Our primary demand is a standard fare per kilometre that reflects real operating expenses and the regulation of aggregator pricing policies. If our concerns are not addressed, we will escalate this movement nationwide in collaboration with unions across India,” Salauddin stated.

Mass Boycott of Airport Trips as Protest Escalates

In a show of strength, nearly 58,000 cab drivers have boycotted airport trips to amplify their demands. Their agitation also includes a push for the swift passage of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Rights and Welfare) Bill, 2024, which aims to regulate aggregator policies and ensure fair wages for drivers.

Despite multiple attempts to engage with app-based aggregators, no official response has been issued. With tensions rising, industry experts warn that continued unrest could severely impact daily commuters in Hyderabad. If left unaddressed, this protest may set a precedent for similar actions in other cities, further disrupting India’s app-based transportation sector.