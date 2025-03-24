'Cheap publicity', BJP, Shiv Sena leaders slam Kunal Kamra

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A major political controversy has erupted after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor".

The video has drawn sharp criticism from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, with party leaders strongly reacting against Kamra.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC slammed Kamra, saying, "You call Maharashtra’s most popular Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister traitors and then claim it is comedy? This is not comedy, this is vulgarity... And now, what is about to happen to you will be a tragedy."

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also lashed out at Kamra, stating, "In the pursuit of cheap publicity, Kunal Kamra has now crossed all limits. He speaks obscenely about anyone, whenever and however he pleases. Considering his behaviour and language towards the country’s top leaders and journalists, the Maharashtra government will now take the strictest action against him wherever he is found."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena workers stormed and vandalised the venue of Kamra’s show at Mumbai’s Habitat studio. The police later asked the Shiv Sena workers to appear for questioning.

“Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," Kunal Kamra said during his show.

He mocked Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience. The comedian shared the video clip on the social networking platform X. Kunal Kamra alluded to Eknath Shinde's 2022 rebellion, which led to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel has filed a case against Kunal Kamra in the MIDC police station, Andheri, under sections 353(1) (b), 353(2) and 356(2).

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also come down heavily on the comedian, saying that no one should go beyond the law and Constitution rules. “One should speak within the given rights. Differences of opinion may exist, but adequate care should be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements,” he said.

