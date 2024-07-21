Royal Enfield Classic 350 range gets ready for MAJOR update soon!

Royal Enfield 350 gets update: There are dozens of bikes in the market but the popular Royal Enfield has its own enigma among the bike lovers. And within this brand, Royal Enfield Classic 350, has its own standing.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the fastest selling bike among the premium bike variants. It made its debut in 2009 and received its generation upgrade with a brand new chassis and engine in 2021. The bike is getting ready for a new update soon.

According to reports, an updated version of Classic 350 brand is expected to hit the market next month. It is also clarified that there will be no mechanical changes as those features will be only ‘cosmetic’ in nature.

The modern classic bike is expected to receive a new LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED pilot lamps. No change is expected in the seating area as the current seating arrangement gives smooth experience to the riders on different terrains and paths. Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine which delivers 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The existing starting price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is 1.93 lakh and the new upgrade might make it more costlier.