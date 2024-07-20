Sub-jr Men's North Zone Hockey: Chandigarh hold Uttarakhand to1-1 draw

Jhansi (U.P,), July 20 (IANS) Hockey Chandigarh played out a 1-1 draw against Hockey Uttarakhand in the Men’s section on the sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men North Zone Championship 2024 at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start. Hockey Chandigarh were aggressively attacking to take the lead, but by the end of the first 15-minute period, the score remained 0-0 as both teams put up strong defensive displays.

Continuing with the momentum, Hockey Chandigarh ended the second quarter on a high note. The approach resulted in Chandigarh taking a 1-0 lead through Anmolpreet Singh (16’) after he found the back of the net scoring an excellent field goal. Going into the half-time, Hockey Chandigarh led Hockey Uttarakhand 1-0.

In the third quarter, Hockey Uttarakhand started the game on an aggressive note. They quickly earned a penalty corner and got back into the game through Nitin Bohra (36') as he found the back of the net. At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied at 1-1.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, both teams came out all guns blazing and upped the game's ante. However, with defense of the teams standing tall, the match ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

