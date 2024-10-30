October 31, November 1: UP Government Declares Public Holidays - Diwali 2024

Uttar Pradesh Government Declares Diwali Holidays on October 31 and November 1

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a two-day holiday for Diwali, allowing residents to revel in the festivities without the usual workday rush. October 31 and November 1 will be public holidays, giving citizens ample time to prepare, observe, and enjoy the rituals associated with Diwali.

Diwali, one of India's most celebrated festivals, falls on October 31 this year. The extra day off on November 1 will allow for travel, shopping, and decoration of homes. This extended break is expected to bring a surge in local businesses, with increased demand for sweets, decorations, and gifts as people gear up for the celebrations.

For employees and students, this decision is a welcome relief, offering a much-needed pause to enjoy the festivities without the pressures of daily responsibilities. The holidays will apply to all government offices, schools, and certain public sector undertakings across the state, in line with the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

In addition to the government holidays, banks in Uttar Pradesh will also be closed on October 31 and November 1, along with other days, as part of the Diwali celebrations . Here's a list of bank holidays during Diwali:

October 30: Naraka Chaturdashi/Chhoti Diwali ,October 31: Diwali (Deepavali) , November 2: Govardhan Puja ,November 3: Bhai Dooj

Please note that bank holidays may vary depending on the region and state.