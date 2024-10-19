October 23: Heavy rain alert for Odisha; holiday for schools, colleges?

A low-pressure system is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, bringing heavy rains to Odisha starting October 23, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is likely to move northwest and develop into a depression by October 24, but its trajectory and intensity are still uncertain.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty, stated that the system is being closely monitored. "Though its path and intensification can be confirmed once the low-pressure area forms, isolated places in the state are likely to experience heavy rainfall between October 23 and 25 under its influence."

The Odisha government has not announced any holiday for schools, or colleges yet. However, if the situation worsens, the government may consider declaring holidays for schools and colleges in affected areas considering the safety of the students.

