NSE Holidays in 2025: Full List of Trading and Market Holidays

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India has outlined the list of holidays for the year 2025, detailing the dates when trading will be closed for various festivals and national events. These holidays apply to both the equity and commodity derivatives segments of the market.

NSE Trading Holidays:

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Holi: March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Eid-Ul-Fitr: March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Good Friday: April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025 (Monday)

Good Friday: April 18, 2025 (Friday)

Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2025 (Thursday)

Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra: October 02, 2025 (Thursday)

Diwali Laxmi Pujan: October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Diwali-Balipratipada: October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)

Christmas: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Holidays on Weekends:

Some important holidays fall on weekends in 2025:

Republic Day: January 26, 2025 (Sunday)

Shri Ram Navami: April 06, 2025 (Sunday)

Bakra Eid: June 07, 2025 (Saturday)

Muharram: July 06, 2025 (Sunday)

Commodity Derivatives Segment Holidays:

These holidays apply to the commodity derivatives segment of NSE as well:

New Year: January 01, 2025 (Wednesday)

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Holi: March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Eid-Ul-Fitr: March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Shri Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

Muhurat Trading:

One special event to note is Muhurat Trading, which will take place on October 21, 2025. It is considered an auspicious time to make investments during Diwali, marking the festive spirit in the stock market.