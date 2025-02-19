NSE Holidays 2025: Full List of Market Closures and Trading Timings

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), one of the world's leading financial markets, plays a pivotal role in India's economy. Ranked as the seventh-largest stock exchange in 2024 with a market capitalization surpassing $5 trillion, NSE remains a hub for traders and investors. As 2025 unfolds, staying updated on market holidays is crucial for effective investment planning and seamless trading.

NSE Market Holidays in 2025

The NSE will remain closed on multiple national and religious holidays in 2025. Here’s a look at the key dates when trading activities will be suspended:

Mahashivratri – February 26 (Wednesday)

Holi – March 14 (Friday)

Eid-Ul-Fitr – March 31 (Monday)

Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10 (Thursday)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14 (Monday)

Good Friday – April 18 (Friday)

Maharashtra Day – May 1 (Thursday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2 (Thursday)

Dussehra – October 2 (Thursday)

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21 (Tuesday)

Diwali Balipratipada – October 22 (Wednesday)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev – November 5 (Wednesday)

Christmas – December 25 (Thursday)

Holidays Falling on Weekends

Some major public holidays in 2025 will fall on weekends, meaning they won’t affect market operations:

Republic Day – January 26 (Sunday)

Shri Ram Navami – April 6 (Sunday)

Bakra Eid – June 7 (Saturday)

Muharram – July 6 (Sunday)

Commodity Derivatives Segment Trading Holidays

The Commodity Derivatives Segment follows a different schedule, with some holidays leading to full-day market closures and others affecting only specific trading sessions:

New Year’s Day (January 1): Morning session open, evening session closed

Morning session open, evening session closed Mahashivratri, Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr, Shri Mahavir Jayanti: Morning session closed, evening session open

Morning session closed, evening session open Good Friday, Independence Day, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali Laxmi Pujan : Full-day closure

: Full-day closure Diwali Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: Morning session closed, evening session open

Morning session closed, evening session open Christmas (December 25): Full-day closure

NSE Trading Timings for 2025

The NSE operates from Monday to Friday, except on listed holidays. Regular trading timings are as follows:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM – 9:08 AM (order entry and modification allowed)

9:00 AM – 9:08 AM (order entry and modification allowed) Regular Trading Hours: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

9:15 AM – 3:30 PM Closing Session: 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

For block deal transactions, NSE has two sessions:

Morning Block Deal Window: 8:45 AM – 9:00 AM

Afternoon Block Deal Window: 2:05 PM – 2:20 PM

Additionally, certain internationally linked agricultural commodities trade between 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM or 9:30 PM.

Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2025

A special Muhurat Trading session will take place on October 21, 2025, during Diwali Laxmi Pujan. This event is considered an auspicious time for investors to initiate new investments and participate in market trading.

Why NSE Holiday Schedule Matters

Being aware of NSE holidays helps traders and investors strategize effectively, manage liquidity, and minimize market risks. By planning around non-trading days, investors can make informed decisions and optimize their portfolios.

As India’s stock market continues to evolve, understanding NSE’s 2025 holiday schedule ensures that market participants stay ahead in their investment journey.