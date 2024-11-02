November 7,8: Holidays for schools, colleges in West Bengal!

November promises to be a relatively quiet month for West Bengal government workers, with a long row of holidays in the fray. After the festive month of October, which came to a close with both Gandhi Jayanti and finally with Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, and Kali Puja, November stands a good chance of equaling the festivities.

More holidays: The state government declared an additional holiday on Friday, November 1, and Monday, November 4, on either side of the weekend of November 2-3 that covers 'Bhaiphonta' on November 3. That means that starting from October 31-the Kali Puja string of five consecutive holidays in a row for state government employees.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival devoted to the Sun God and his wife. It is a four-day-long festival, each day marked with different rituals and offerings to the god. This year, Chhath Puja will fall from the 5th to the 8th of November 2024, and declared holidays are the 7th and 8th of November. Weekends are also holidays, on 9-10 November and 23-24 November.

