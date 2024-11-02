Varun Tej's Matka Trailer - Watch here!

Here is Varun Tej Konidela's most-awaited Matka trailer. The trailer showcases myriad shades of Varun Tej. It is raw and rustic. Directed by Karuna Kumar, Matka movie features Meenakshi Choudhary and Nora Fatehi as the female leads. GV Prakash Kumar, who scored music for Lucky Baskhar, composed music for Matka as well. The film's cast includes Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopalakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh, Raj Thirandas. Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment have produced the film. Matka is releasing on November 14 worldwide in cinemas.

Varun Tej's Matka Trailer Review:

Varun Tej takes on a riveting role as a gambler in Matka, showcasing his versatility and commitment to his craft through a remarkable transformation across various stages of his character’s journey. The trailer, which dropped today, reveals the hard work he has put in to portray Vasu, the self-styled "King of Matka."

Directed by Karuna Kumar, Matka is set for a theatrical release on November 14th. The film has already built considerable anticipation through its promotional content, with the trailer adding to the excitement.

The story follows a simple yet compelling arc: a regular man who takes an illegal route to amass wealth, immersing himself in the world of Matka gambling. This period drama, set in Vizag during the 1970s and 80s, centers around Varun Tej’s character, giving audiences a taste of his nuanced performance.

The trailer also introduces Meenakshi Chaudhary as Varun Tej’s on-screen wife, while Nora Fatehi adds a glamorous edge as the second heroine. In one standout moment, Varun Tej’s character declares his command not only over his mind and heart but also his desires, hinting at the complexity and grit that Matka promises to deliver.

Watch Trailer Here: