Over half of human trafficking incidents in Canada unsolved

Ottawa, Nov 2 (IANS) More than half of human trafficking incidents in Canada were unsolved by police as the number of incidents increased since 2013.

A total of 58 per cent of human trafficking incidents were not solved and this could be due to several factors, including the incident still being under investigation, having insufficient evidence to proceed, and no accused person having been identified, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

According to the agency, over 4,500 incidents of human trafficking were reported by police services from 2013 to 2023, representing an average annual rate of 1.1 incidents per 100,000 population. Overall, there has been a general year-over-year increase in the number with the biggest jump occurring from 2018 to 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vast majority of the victims were women and girls and about one-quarter were children and youth younger than 18 years, the agency said.

Official statistics provided only a partial picture of human trafficking in Canada due to its hidden and underreported nature, said Statistics Canada.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.