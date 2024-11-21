November 21: Rain alert for Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall over several districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, November 21. The state capital, Chennai, is likely to enjoy pleasant weather, with no rainfall forecasted.

Rainfall Alert

A few places in Tamil Nadu would likely witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Schools Reopen

Schools in Chennai and most Tamil Nadu districts are likely to operate normally today, November 21, as there is no heavy rainfall alert from the IMD. However, schools remained shut in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur districts on Wednesday, November 20, due to heavy rainfall.

District-Wise Holiday

On Wednesday, five Tamil Nadu districts declared holidays due to heavy rainfall. Schools were shut in Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas in Kanyakumari.

Weather Chennai

Chennai is likely to witness fine weather today with:

Partly cloudy sky

Min temp 25-26°C

Max temp 31-32°C

No rain

