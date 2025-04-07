Rahul Gandhi fears Congress may score zero in Bihar polls: BJP

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday claimed that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra (foot-march) in Bihar’s Begusarai will not make any difference.

“Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra in Bihar will not make any difference. The migration in Bihar started during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure, with Congress being an equal partner in his government. Congress cannot escape this reality. Rahul Gandhi is also touring the state because Congress is not getting any support from Tejashwi Yadav. In the last elections, Tejashwi Yadav gave 70 seats to the Congress during the seating arrangement, but the party lost 50-60 of them. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are conducting this tour only to apply pressure on Tejashwi Yadav,” claimed the BJP spokesperson.

He added that Begusarai has seen significant development, and Rahul Gandhi should witness the state’s progress.

“Begusarai has witnessed the highest development in Bihar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. There are large factories, especially in the food sector. He should see the advancements in the refinery, the establishment of an ethanol plant, and the construction of a plastic park. Visit Simaria Ghat and observe the progress,” he claimed.

BJP National Spokesperson claimed that after losses in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi, Rahul Gandhi has come to Bihar due to fear that Congress may not be able to win a single seat, and that is the reason for his padyatra.

Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised the Congress for its internal contradictions, saying that Rahul Gandhi’s tour is an attempt to put pressure on the RJD.

“Congress is not ready to accept Tejashwi Yadav as a leader, and Congress leaders are making conflicting statements. Even Congress-supported Pappu Yadav. Congress should clarify whether it will contest under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, fight separately, or form an alliance. Rahul Gandhi’s visit is more about exerting pressure within his alliance rather than engaging with the public,” he further claimed.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi joined the ongoing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra in Begusarai district, Bihar. NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar accompanied the LoP during the padyatra, which was marked by participants wearing white T-shirts and carrying party flags.

A large number of Congress workers gathered near Subhash Chowk in Begusarai town to welcome Rahul Gandhi.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi had appealed to the youth to participate in the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra, urging them to work towards dethroning the NDA government.

