Matthew McConaughey reveals why he moved to Texas

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey reveals he moved to Texas because he became tired of being Hollywood's "rom-com dude".

The 55-year-old actor gained major success with a series of romantic-comedies such as 'The Wedding Planner' and 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days', but he wanted to take his career in another direction.

McConaughey said on the 'Good Trouble' podcast: "I was the rom-com dude, man, that was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well and it was working.

"But the lane was … I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, 'no, no, no, no, no McConaughey.' Hollywood said, 'no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there.'"

McConaughey made a conscious decision to stop making romantic-comedy and he's now happy to remain in Texas until the right on-screen roles come his way, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The award-winning actor said: "So, since I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing. And I moved down to the ranch in Texas, and I went down there and I made a pact with my wife and said, ‘I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.'"

By contrast, McConaughey acknowledged that he "said yes to too many things" earlier in his career.

He explained: "I mean, we all look around and see we’ve over-leveraged our life with yeses and gone, 'geez, oh, man, I’m making C-minuses and all that in my life because I said yes to too many things.'"

McConaughey was later seen in films such as “A Time To Kill”, “Contact”, “The Lincoln Lawyer”, “Magic Mike”, “Dallas Buyers Club”, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Interstellar” and “Sing” to name a few.

