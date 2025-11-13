November 14 Bank Holiday or not?

As November 14, 2025, approaches, many people are curious to know whether banks across India will remain open or closed. The answer is — November 14, 2025, is not a bank holiday in most parts of the country. Banks under both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule and private sector will operate as regular working day, since there are no major national festivals or regional occasions falling on this date.

Children’s Day 2025 – Not an Official Bank Holiday

November 14 is observed as Children’s Day in India, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. While it is celebrated in schools and educational institutions, it is not listed as a public or banking holiday under the RBI holiday calendar 2025. Hence, banks will remain open across all major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Bank Working Status on November 14, 2025

Public sector banks: Open as usual

Private banks: Open as usual

Cooperative and regional banks: Open (except in regions with state-specific holidays)

Customers can carry out all regular banking transactions, including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and online banking services.

States That Might Observe Local Holidays

Although November 14 is not a national bank holiday, a few states might have local observances or regional events that could lead to bank closures in select districts. These are usually notified by respective state governments or regional offices of the RBI. As of now, no major state has declared a bank holiday for November 14, 2025.

Online Banking and ATMs

Even in regions where a local holiday might apply, online banking, UPI, and ATM services will remain functional across the country. Customers can continue to make digital payments and transfers without interruption.

Conclusion

To sum up, Friday, November 14, 2025, will be a regular working day for banks across India. Children’s Day is not a gazetted or banking holiday, so all banking operations—both online and offline—will proceed as usual. Customers planning to visit their bank can do so during normal business hours.