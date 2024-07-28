New Rule for Bharat Series Number Plates, Read On

This is no good news for the owners of vehicles with Bharat (BH) number plates. The latest policy updated by the Transport Department requires the vehicle owners to pay lumpsum tax payment for a period of 14 years. Earlier, the mandate was for two-year tax duration.

As per reports, there are 731 BH number plate holders in the country. All these individuals will now be required to clear the additional tax payment within 60 days. There is no official confirmation on this yet.

In an effort to streamline the vehicle registration process for work professionals who keep relocating for work commitments, the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) had introduced the BH number plates system in 2021. Under this system, the vehicle owners are not required to transfer their vehicle registration if they relocate from one state to another. The unique number plate is valid across the country.

