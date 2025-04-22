US Vice President Vance praises PM Modi, says his approval rating makes him jealous

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) US Vice President J D Vance on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, remarking that the Indian leader's popularity is something most politicians would envy.

"I told Prime Minister Modi last night - he has approval ratings that would make me jealous," Vance said during his visit to Jaipur.

Praising PM Modi's negotiating skills, Vance described him as a "very tough negotiator" who fights fiercely for India's commercial interests. "I've seen firsthand how strongly he defends Indian industry. The US and India will move forward together through mutual cooperation across many sectors," he stated.

Reaffirming the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, Vance emphasised the importance of the US-India partnership. "The 21st century will be shaped by the strength of this relationship. President Trump wants to rebalance global trade so that the US, along with allies like India, can build a better future," he said.

Reflecting on the shift in Washington's stance towards New Delhi, Vance noted that the current US administration avoids a condescending tone. "Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with preachiness and even condescension," he said. "Previous administrations viewed India as merely a source of cheap labour while criticising a government that is arguably the most popular in the democratic world".

On trade relations, Vance called for fairness and mutual benefit. "President Trump and I respect Prime Minister Modi for being a tough negotiator. We don't blame him for defending Indian industries. Rather, we question why past American leaders didn't do the same for our workers," he said. Expressing optimism about ongoing bilateral trade talks, he noted, "We're making good progress on the terms of reference for a trade agreement".

Addressing defence cooperation, Vance highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the two countries. "In defence, our nations enjoy a close relationship. We can co-develop advanced military platforms," he said, while also welcoming India's recent amendments to its nuclear liability laws — an important step toward deeper nuclear collaboration.

Vance also took a lighthearted moment to mention his wife, Usha, saying, "She's a bigger celebrity than I am in India".

During his address, Vance contrasted India with other nations he has visited. "In many countries, there's a monotony — a desire to imitate the rest of the world. But not in India. Here, there's a vibrancy, a sense of infinite possibility. Life is getting richer. New homes and buildings are rising, and there's a deep pride in being Indian," he observed.

The Vice President noted that this is his first visit to India, the birthplace of his wife's parents. "I've been captivated by the beauty of India's ancient architecture and the richness of its history and traditions. But just as impressive is India's forward-looking vision. This combination of heritage and ambition gives India its unique energy," he said.

Earlier in the day, Vance visited Jaipur's Amer Fort along with his wife Usha, sons Vivek and Ivan, and daughter Mirabel. The family arrived at the historic fort by jeep and were greeted by two elephants — Chanda and Pushpa — at Jaleb Chowk. Traditional folk performances, including Kachhi Ghodi, Ghoomar, and Kalbelia dances, added to the festive welcome.

Later, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari met the Vance family.

The US Vice President Vance is on a four-day visit to India. After arriving in New Delhi on Monday, he visited the Akshardham temple and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening, before heading to Jaipur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.