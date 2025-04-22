Nigerian drug peddler held in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested a female Nigerian drug peddler from near Paras Buildtech Sector-54, Gurugram, on Tuesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Praise Osibe (28) of Nigeria, currently a resident of Lohia Apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi.

The police team recovered 13.8 grams of illegal MDMA from the possession of the accused.

A case was registered against her in the Sector-53 police station, Gurugram, under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

During the initial questioning of the accused woman, it was found that she had come to India in 2011.

The accused woman was given illegal drugs by another Nigerian man from Delhi for supply.

The accused woman also works as a cook in homes in Delhi.

"The police team is conducting a thorough inquiry about the accused woman's passport, visa, and other co-accused. Further action will be taken in the case as per rules according to whatever facts will emerge in the police questioning. The case is under investigation," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Apart from this, the police earlier in April had carried out 'Operation Akraman' to arrest the people involved in illegal activities, including drug and liquor smuggling.

During the operation, 71 FIRs were registered, and police nabbed 118 persons, including 48 proclaimed offenders in Gurugram.

During the initiative, a total of 214 teams consisting of 975 police officers were engaged in the drive; the arrested were involved in various types of criminal activities.

The recovery made by the police in the drive includes illegal liquor (1013.5 bottles of country liquor, 150.25 bottles of English liquor, and 98 bottles of beer), 478 grams of ganja, nine grams of MDMA, a CNG autorickshaw, a car, 10 iPhones, a laptop, and cash worth Rs 25,000 from the accused.

