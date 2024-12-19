Mumbai Boat Accident: What Exactly Happened?

A tragic incident occurred off the coast of Mumbai when a ferry collided with an Indian Navy vessel undergoing engine trials. Thirteen lives were lost, and 99 individuals were rescued from the wreckage. The ferry, which was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, was struck by the Navy ship, which had lost control during its trials.

Several boat pilots, among the first to arrive at the scene, described the incident as the most harrowing experience of their careers. One of them, Arif Bamane, said that rescue efforts focused on saving women and children first. After receiving instructions from the control room, Bamane navigated his boat, carrying four people, to the site of the crash. There, he and other rescuers pulled 20-25 survivors from the water, including a few foreign nationals, and transferred them to Navy boats. Bamane recalled one particularly chilling moment when he encountered a young girl who appeared lifeless after inhaling water. After administering chest compressions, her breathing was restored.

Another rescuer, Gothekar, who was operating a tourist boat, witnessed frantic cries for help as people waved desperately from the wreckage. His boat was able to save 16 individuals, whom he transported back to the Gateway of India. Reflecting on the traumatic event, Gothekar told PTI that he had never before encountered such a devastating incident in his career.

