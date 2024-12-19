2024 Box Office Hits: Indian Movies That Crossed Rs 500 Crore

The Indian film industry continues to make waves globally with a string of box office hits that have captivated audiences worldwide. Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2: The Rule are prime examples of the immense success of Indian cinema, each breaking records and amassing substantial earnings. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, while Kalki 2898 AD, featuring an all-star cast, has taken the international market by storm. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is fast approaching the prestigious 1000-crore club, solidifying its place as one of the most successful films in Indian cinema.

Stree 2: Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, Stree 2 has been a monumental success under the direction of Amar Kaushik. The film has achieved remarkable box office results, surpassing Rs 600 crore. Its global earnings have reached an impressive Rs 874.58 crore, placing it as the third highest-grossing Indian film ever. It also stands as the sixth most successful Hindi film and ranks eleventh among the all-time highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD: This mythological sci-fi spectacle, headlined by Prabhas along with iconic stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, hit theaters on June 27, 2024. The movie witnessed an outstanding start, collecting Rs 468.5 crore in its first week in India. By the end of its second Friday, the film had amassed Rs 21.5 crore, which was followed by Rs 38.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 47 crore on Sunday. Kalki 2898 AD has secured its position as the second highest-grossing Indian film in the United States, second only to Baahubali 2. Moreover, it emerged as the top-grossing Tollywood film in Canada.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is on the verge of joining the elite 1000-crore club within India. The film has shown strong box office momentum in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. By its 13th day, the film's estimated earnings had climbed to Rs 953.3 crore in India. On the global front, Pushpa 2 has claimed the spot as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on track to challenge for the second position. Currently, Dangal holds the top position with total earnings of Rs 1907 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 with Rs 1744 crore.

