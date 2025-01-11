Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Telugu Dancers to Perform

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions, is ready to take place at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This grand event, which occurs once every 144 years, will be held from January 13 to February 26, lasting 45 days. The central and state governments are making extensive preparations to ensure the success of the festival, which will feature a range of cultural programs. The government has organized dance performances, music concerts, and other cultural events to celebrate the occasion.

Cultural Programs at Maha Kumbh Mela

As part of the festival, numerous classical dance performances will take place. These include Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, Manipuri, Sattriya, and other dance forms. A total of 160 dancers from across the country have been selected to perform. Among them are four talented dancers from Hyderabad, who will showcase their skills at this prestigious event.

The four dancers are:

Padmaja Reddy – Padma Shri and SNA awardee

Ananda Shankar Jayant – Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee

Deepika Reddy – Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee

Kalakrishna – SNA awardee

These celebrated artists will perform in front of thousands of devotees and cultural enthusiasts, making the event even more memorable.

Ananda Shankar Jayant’s Shivoham Performance

One of the most anticipated performances is by Padma Shri awardee Ananda Shankar Jayant. Known for her decades-long contribution to Bharatanatyam, Ananda will be the first Telugu performer at the 144-year-old Maha Kumbh Mela. She will present a dance titled "Shivoham" with a team of 17 dancers. The performance, which lasts for 45 minutes, will include pieces such as "Ganesha Talanam," "Skandha Mayura," "Devi Upasakam," and "Shivoham." Ananda Shankar Jayant considers it a great blessing to perform at such an iconic festival.

Deepika Reddy’s 'Sivasathayam' Dance

Deepika Reddy, a prominent Kuchipudi dancer and recipient of the Central Sangeet Natak Academy Award, will also perform at the Maha Kumbh Mela. With a lifetime devoted to Kuchipudi, she will present a piece called "Sivasathayam." Deepika will perform with 12 dancers, bringing to life the concept of Ganga’s incarnation and the significance of Ganga in people’s lives. The performance will take place on January 26, 2025, and will last around 50 minutes. She aims to convey how the Ganga is an important symbol for both spirituality and the wellbeing of all.

Kalakrishna’s 'Shiva Pallavi' Performance

Kalakrishna, a world-renowned artist recognized for his contributions to Andhra Natyam and Perini, will also grace the stage at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Honored with the SNA award and several state-level recognitions, Kalakrishna will present the theme "Shiva Pallavi" on February 24, 2025. The performance will feature five dancers and last for about 30 minutes. The dance will include the aspects of "Ganga," "Panchamukhastrotras," and "Neelakanta Mahadeva Kirtana," giving the audience a visual and spiritual experience. Kalakrishna’s immense experience in traditional dance forms will surely captivate the crowd.

Padmaja Reddy’s 'Namami Gange' Dance

Padmaja Reddy, a renowned Kuchipudi dancer and Padma Shri awardee, will perform at the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 10, 2025. With over 3,000 performances to her name, Padmaja has made a lasting impact on the art world. For the Kumbh Mela, she will present the theme "Namami Gange" with a group of 30 dancers. The performance will last about an hour and will highlight the importance of the Ganga river. Through this dance, Padmaja will address the pollution of the river and discuss its conservation, emphasizing its importance to future generations.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is not only a spiritual event but also a grand celebration of India’s rich cultural traditions. This year, the festival shines a spotlight on Telugu artists, with renowned performers like Ananda Shankar Jayant, Deepika Reddy, Padmaja Reddy, and Kalakrishna representing the state at this prestigious event. With their stunning dance performances, along with other cultural programs, the festival promises to be a feast for the eyes and soul. The contributions of these Telugu artists, among India’s finest, will leave a lasting impression on devotees and visitors from around the world, showcasing the beauty and diversity of India’s performing arts.