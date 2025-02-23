UP Board Exam on February 24 in Prayagraj Postponed to March 9 for Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the UP Board exam scheduled for February 24 in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Mahakumbh, which has already seen a massive turnout of 59 crore visitors. The decision was made to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth conduct of both the pilgrimage and the examinations. The postponed exam will now take place on March 9, 2025.

Government's Statement on Postponement

Gulab Devi, Minister of Secondary Education, confirmed the decision, stating, “57 crore people have already taken a holy dip in the Mahakumbh. To ensure convenience for both devotees and students, we have rescheduled the February 24 exam in Prayagraj to March 9.”

She also reiterated the government’s strict measures against exam malpractice, warning that officials failing in their duties could face up to 7 years in jail and monetary fines, while those attempting to threaten exam authorities might receive up to 10 years in jail and a ₹10 lakh fine.

UP Board Exam 2025: Key Details

Over 54 lakh students are registered for Class 10 and 12 exams.

The UP Board exams will be held from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

The February 24 exam for Elementary Hindi (First Shift) and Health Care (Second Shift) in Prayagraj has been postponed to March 9.

Exams will take place in two shifts: Morning (8:30 AM – 11:45 AM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM).

A total of 8,140 examination centres have been set up across the state.

A state-level control room with 54 computers will monitor exams in real time.

Students appearing for the Elementary Hindi and Health Care exams in Prayagraj should note the new date of March 9 and stay updated with further announcements from the UP Board.