Unease in Indo-Pacific as Japan claims South Korea-controlled islets

Matsue, Feb 23 (IANS) In what can emerge as another diplomatic flashpoint in the Indo-Pacific, an annual event to assert Japan’s claim over the South Korea-controlled islets in the Sea of Japan was held in Matsue, the capital city of Shimane Prefecture Japan. The territorial dispute over the islets called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea is a bone of contention between Japan and South Korea.

The 20th edition of the annual ceremony held on Saturday was attended by Tatsuya Maruyama, Governor Shimane Prefecture and Eriko Imai, a Cabinet Office parliamentary vice minister representing the central government. They called for a resolution to the territorial dispute over the islets called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

"Territorial issues are problems between nations, and government-level talks are essential," Maruyama said, urging a diplomatic solution to the issue, Japan's local media reported.

According to a document published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan, Takeshima is indisputably an inherent part of the territory of Japan, in light of historical facts and based on international law. South Korea has been occupying Takeshima with no basis in international law. Any measures South Korea takes regarding Takeshima based on such an illegal occupation have no legal justification. Japan will continue to seek the settlement of the dispute over territorial sovereignty over Takeshima based on international law peacefully.

However, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Dokdo, the easternmost island in the East Sea, is an integral part of Korean territory historically, geographically, and under international law.

No territorial dispute exists regarding Dokdo, and Dokdo is not a matter to be dealt with through diplomatic negotiations or judicial settlement. The Government of South Korea exercises Korea’s irrefutable territorial sovereignty over Dokdo. The Government will deal firmly and resolutely with any provocation and will continue to defend Korea’s sovereignty over Dokdo.

South Korea criticised Japan's yesterday's event and protested Japan's renewed territorial claim over Dokdo island.

"The Japanese government must immediately cease its unjust claims over Dokdo, which is historically, geographically, and under international law, clearly South Korean territory, and face history with humility," said South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong.

