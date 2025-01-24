January 24 Gold Price in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Other Cities: Yellow Metal Hits All-Time High

Gold prices in India have surged to unprecedented levels, with significant increases observed today (Friday). The price of gold has hit all-time highs, marking a sharp rise in its value. Here’s a look at how gold prices are performing in key cities across the country.

In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and regions like Guntur and Proddatur, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has surged to ₹75,550, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹82,420. Compared to yesterday's rates, gold prices have climbed by ₹300 and ₹330, respectively.

Chennai is seeing similar trends, with the prices of 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold increasing by ₹300 and ₹330, bringing their prices to ₹75,550 and ₹82,420, respectively. These increases follow a period of stable gold prices in the city.

Silver Prices on the Rise

After remaining stable for the past six days, silver prices have seen a significant jump of ₹1,000 today. The price of one kilogram of silver now stands at ₹1,05,000. In cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, silver is priced at around ₹1 lakh per kilogram. However, in Delhi, silver is priced slightly lower at ₹97,500 per kilogram.

In the national capital, gold prices have also increased, with 10 grams of 22-carat gold priced at ₹75,700 and 24-carat gold at ₹82,570. Compared to yesterday’s rates, there has been an increase of ₹300 and ₹330, respectively. Notably, gold prices in Delhi are slightly higher than those in other cities.

The rise in both gold and silver prices has attracted attention, reflecting the ongoing trends in the precious metals market.