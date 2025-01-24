Janaury 26 Republic Day: Whats open and whats closed?

This Sunday, January 26, 2025, is the 75th Republic Day of India, a celebration of the country's adoption of its constitution in 1950. The PM Modi government has planned a grand showcase of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

Republic Day Parade 2025

The Republic Day Parade 2025 will be a unique blend of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on the 75th anniversary of the enactment of the constitution and Jan Bhagidari. The parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive in a ceremonial buggy at Kartavya Path to take the salute during a ceremonial march past in which units of the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC and NSS will take part.

Which Institutions and Offices will be Closed on Republic Day?

As Republic Day is on Sunday, most offices and services being working days and days off accordingly will be closed, that is -

Government offices include Raksha Bhawan, National Stadium, Kashmir House, Sanchar Bhawan, National Media Centre, State Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India, Election Commission of India, and UPSC building.

Offices in South Block, North Block, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, and so on.

Banks-private, regional, and foreign banks

Schools, universities, and other institutions.

The stock market and settlement offices such as CDSL and NSDL, coupled with commodities exchanges.

What is Open on Republic Day?

Though most services will be closed, some will be operational:

Transport services like local trains, metros, monorails, and buses, though at a reduced scale.

Restaurants, shops, and malls, though they might close earlier than usual.

Digital banking services, which include mobile banking, net banking, IMPS, and more.

ATM services for withdrawing and making cash deposits, or checking bank statements.

In general, the republic day is a celebration of the rich rich cultural heritage and military prowess of India. Many services will be closed, but there is still so much to enjoy and appreciate on this special day.

Also read: January 25 Schools Holiday in Uttar Pradesh!