Lucknow Municipal Corporation opens on March 22, 23

To ensure convenience to people and increase revenue from taxes, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has declared that all zonal offices and cash counters will stay open on Saturday and Sunday, March 22 and 23. The idea is to benefit citizens by keeping the offices and counters open and making tax payments hassle-free when only 10 days are left for the current financial year 2024-25.

Interestingly, even on Sheetalashtami, a dedicated public holiday on Saturday, municipal establishments will still be open to receive payments for property taxes. This step is likely to benefit property holders who have not paid their taxes yet, allowing them sufficient time to do so before the deadline.

For those who wish to pay their property taxes, various payment options are available with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation - online and offline. Property owners can pay their property taxes online through the official website of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation or pay in person at the zonal offices and cash counters.

The company has also implemented rebates to promote on-time payments. Property owners can take advantage of rebates by making their tax payments within the specified period. Senior citizens, women, and disabled people can also qualify for special rebates.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation's move to extend the working hours of its offices is a welcome step, and it is meant to facilitate ease for property taxpayers. Since the financial year was about to end, the move is likely to enhance tax collections and help property owners pay their taxes without any last-minute hassle.

