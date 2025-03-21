KTR Appeals to 10th Class Students: Don't Skip Breakfast, Stay Hydrated

As lakhs of students in Telangana prepare to appear for their 10th class SSC board exams, BRS working president and former IT, HRD Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) shared an encouraging message, offering useful tips and support to the 10th class students appearing for exams.

In his appeal, KTR advised students not to skip breakfast, emphasizing that a well-fed brain performs better. He also reminded them to stay hydrated and leave early for their exam centers to avoid last-minute stress. In case of any traffic issues or commute problems, he urged students to seek assistance from the police.

Most importantly, he encouraged students to stay calm, focused, confident and stress-free during this crucial period. "Don't panic! Stay focused. Good luck!" he added, wishing them success in their exams. KTR advised students to prepare well, avoid unnecessary pressure, and believe in themselves. He also urged parents to support their children by creating a positive environment at home.