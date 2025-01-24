Redbook governance drove away investors: Roja on Chandrababu's Davos Failure, Watch Video!

Former Minister and YSRCP spokesperson RK Roja criticized Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for returning empty-handed from Davos bringing shame to the State instead of investments. Addressing the media at her camp office here on Friday, Roja said the duo’s incompetence has tarnished the state's industrial image, scaring away investors.

Lokesh’s so-called "Red Book Constitution" is responsible for driving away industrialists. While neighboring states like Telangana and Maharashtra secured investments worth Rs.1.32 lakh crore and Rs.15.75 lakh crore respectively, Chandrababu and Lokesh returned with a blank. Despite 14 years of administrative experience, Chandrababu’s governance has failed to deliver, she said.

Criticizing their Davos trip, Roja said Rs.20 crore was wasted on promotions for Lokesh rather than focusing on state development. She questioned why Pawan Kalyan, who supported Naidu politically, was excluded from the delegation and said it was due to internal insecurities.

Highlighting YS Jagan’s achievements, Roja pointed out that during his tenure, Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs.1.26 lakh crore worth of MoUs from Davos and Rs.13.5 lakh crore during the Vizag Global Summit. Top industrialists like Ambani, Adani, and Jindal attended these events, showcasing confidence in Jagan’s transparent governance, she said.

Roja further accused the TDP government of creating a hostile environment for industrialists through political vendettas, misuse of law, and promoting false narratives about the state's economy. She added that Jagan’s administration prioritized infrastructure development, peace, and industrial growth, which are the real factors attracting investments.

YS Jagan’s leadership has set a benchmark for industrial progress, while Chandrababu and Lokesh’s actions have only damaged Andhra Pradesh’s reputation on global platforms, she said.