IIM Raipur and IIM Sambalpur Exit Common Admission Process for 2025 MBA Batch

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Raipur and IIM Sambalpur have decided to opt out of the Common Admission Process (CAP) for the 2025 MBA batch. This decision allows both institutes to conduct their own independent admission processes, giving them more control over candidate selection.

The CAP, which streamlines the admissions process for several new-generation IIMs, has traditionally been used to allocate seats based on CAT (Common Admission Test) scores. By choosing to exit, IIM Raipur and IIM Sambalpur will handle shortlisting, interviews, and final selections on their own.

IIM Sambalpur confirmed its move through an official statement, stating that the decision will help tailor the admission process to better match its specific requirements. The institute will focus on a more holistic approach, considering factors like academic background, work experience, and personal interviews.

Similarly, IIM Raipur expressed its belief that independent admissions will help attract candidates who align with the institute’s vision and goals. Both IIMs aim to improve the quality and fit of their MBA cohorts by taking full charge of the selection process.

With these two IIMs stepping out, the CAP group will have fewer participating institutes, which may change the process for the upcoming year. Candidates interested in applying to IIM Raipur and IIM Sambalpur should stay updated with the institutes' guidelines and deadlines. Shortlisted students will be informed by January 10 and must register by January 25.

Aspiring students are encouraged to closely follow the official notifications to ensure they meet the application criteria and deadlines for these institutes.