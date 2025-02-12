Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chennai in Just Over 2 Hours: High-Speed Rail Plans Take Shape

Hyderabad: Traveling between Hyderabad and Bengaluru or Chennai could soon be as fast as a flight—without the airport hassles. The Indian government has proposed two high-speed rail corridors that promise to transform train travel in the region, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity.

Ultra-Fast Travel Times

With high-speed trains expected to operate at 320 kmph, travel time between Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be reduced to just 2 hours, while the journey to Chennai will take approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes. This marks a drastic reduction of nearly 10 hours compared to conventional rail services.

Faster Than Flights?

At present, flights from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport take about 1 hour and 15 minutes, while flights to Chennai International Airport take around 1 hour and 20 minutes. However, when factoring in travel time to and from airports, security checks, and boarding procedures, the total journey can extend to 2-3 hours—making the proposed high-speed trains a viable alternative.

The Hyderabad-Chennai corridor is expected to span 705 km, while the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route will cover 626 km.

Project Planning and Execution

The government engineering consultancy firm RITES Limited has initiated the process by inviting tenders for a final location survey. This survey will involve preparing a detailed project report (DPR), route alignment design, cost estimation, and traffic analysis. The assessment is expected to cost around Rs 33 crore.

A senior official from the South Central Railway (SCR) highlighted that the high-speed corridors would be dedicated solely to bullet trains, unlike conventional railway tracks, which cater to multiple train categories, including freight and Vande Bharat Express. The project is modeled after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor, which began its feasibility study in 2015, started construction in 2021, and is projected to be completed by 2028 at an estimated cost of Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

Given the scale and complexity of the project, experts estimate that the Hyderabad corridors will take at least 15 years to become operational.

What’s Next?

According to the tender notice, the selected firm will conduct remote sensing studies, geological mapping, and lab testing of soil and rock samples along both corridors. The high-speed rail corridors will be designed for speeds of up to 350 kmph but will operate at 320 kmph. These trains will run on an elevated track, with provisions for future multi-tracking along existing broad-gauge railway corridors.

The study will comprehensively cover traffic projections, civil engineering assessments—including bridge and tunnel construction—cost estimation, and financial viability analysis.

Once completed, these high-speed rail corridors are expected to transform travel in South India, offering passengers a faster, more efficient, and hassle-free journey between Hyderabad and key metropolitan cities.