Employee's Message to Boss Goes Viral: I'm Coming Late...

A social media message led to a debate regarding work culture and accountability on the part of an employee. An employee sent a text message to his employer that said, "Hi sir/madam, I'll be coming to the office at 11:30 am tomorrow since I left the office at 8:30 pm tonight."

The message was shared by Ayushi Doshi on her Twitter account; she just couldn't help but break into a laugh at the same time. "My junior sent me this message. Just speechless. This generation is something else," she tweeted.

It didn't take much time for the post to mushroom into thousands of retweets and comments with mixed reactions from the netizens. Some justified the confidence and honesty of the employee, while others condemned his lack of work ethic and accountability.

An individual complained, "This is ridiculous! If you can't even control your schedule, don't expect people to bend over and adjust to it."

"Well, good for him!" another user countered. "Companies screw their employees all the time. He's setting his standards."

Others place things in perspective, saying that the employee's message is but a sign of a greater problem with work culture. "This is what happens when employees are overworked and undervalued. They start taking matters into their own hands," a user observed.

The case brought work-life balance, employee burnout, and the urgent need for flexible work arrangements to the forefront.

