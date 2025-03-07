US Immigration Policy: Social Media Disclosure Now Required

Social media activity is now a key factor in US immigration applications, following a new executive order requiring applicants to disclose their social media handles. This regulation, enacted through Executive Order 14161, was signed by Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, as part of broader efforts to enhance national security.

On March 5, 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a notification in the Federal Register outlining the new requirement. Under this policy, immigration officers will request social media usernames but will not require applicants to disclose passwords. The measure applies to individuals seeking entry, permanent residency (Green Card), or US citizenship.

Impact on Immigration Applicants

Reports indicate that this regulation could affect over 3.5 million applicants annually. The DHS has opened a 60-day public comment period before finalizing the policy. Once implemented, applicants in nine key immigration categories will be required to submit their social media information as part of their applications.

Affected Immigration Forms

The social media disclosure requirement applies to the following US immigration forms:

N-400 – Application for US Citizenship

I-131 – Application for Travel Document

I-192 – Application for Non-Immigrant Entry Permit

I-485 – Adjustment of Status for Green Card

I-589 – Application for Asylum

I-590 – Registration for Refugee Classification

I-730 – Petition for Relative of Refugee/Asylee Person

I-751 – Application for Removal of Residence Conditions

I-829 – Application for Removal of Permanent Residence Conditions for Investors

History of Social Media Screening in US Immigration

Social media screening has been part of US immigration procedures for several years. In 2016, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) established a Social Media Division to monitor applicants' online activities. Under the Trump administration in 2017, the Extreme Vetting Policy made social media checks mandatory for visa applicants.

In 2019, the US State Department extended the requirement to nearly all visa applicants. By 2021, social media screening was further expanded to include platforms originating from countries such as China and Russia.

Next Steps

The DHS has called for public comments before implementing the new policy. Immigration experts recommend that applicants carefully review their online presence before applying. While the regulation aims to strengthen national security, critics argue it could raise concerns about privacy and freedom of speech.