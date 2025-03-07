Bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham Blends Fitness with Tradition in Wedding

Karnataka-based bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham has taken the internet by storm with her unconventional yet traditional bridal looked. Draped in green and yellow Kanjivaram saree, the bodybuilder flaunted her toned physique with accessorized gold jewellery. Sharing her mind-blowing bridal look on her Instagram, Chitra wrote, "Mindset is everything".

Ever since Chitra has started sharing glimpses from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities, internet has been dropping reactions to her bridal looks. The Karnataka-based bodybuilder recently got married to Kiran Raj and the photos she put on Instagram of the couple indicates that their love is precious. She has shown appreciation for Kiran multiple times on her social media.

This unconventional way of getting married grabbed national headlines as Chitra Purushotham turned famous in no time. A long-time bodybuilder, Chitra wanted to embrace it with the traditional Hindu way of getting married and the result is nothing short of extra-ordinary.