Vidadala Rajini claims vendetta politics behind YSRCP social media activist’s arrest

A day after Chilakaluripet police arrested YSRCP social media in-charge Dodda Rakesh Gandhi, party leader and former Minister Vidadala Rajini accused the TDP-led NDA government of targeting Dalits and people from backward classes.

Rakesh, who was booked under an attempt to murder case, was remanded to Narsaraopet jail. Rajini visited Rakesh in prison on Monday and assured him of the party’s full support.

Speaking to the media after meeting Rakesh, the former Minister stated that the coalition government was engaging in vendetta politics. She claimed that the government had deprived weaker sections of their right to voice their opinions.

Accusing the government of fabricating cases against YSRCP’s social media activists, Rajini stated that the police had filed a murder case against Rakesh under pressure from Chilakaluripeta MLA Prathipati Pullarao.

She alleged that Pullarao orchestrated the case against Rakesh through a person named Basha on March 6. According to the complaint, Basha informed the police that Rakesh, along with his friends Phanindra Nagisetty and Damisetty Koteshwar, attacked him, abused him with foul language, and attempted to murder him. The incident occurred at Kalamandir Centre in Chilakaluripeta. When passersby tried to help Basha, the trio allegedly snatched his phone and fled.

“As courts have reprimanded the police for booking cases against social media activists under BNS Section 111, they slyly lodged a murder case against the trio,” Rajini claimed.

Reiterating that the NDA government was framing cases against YSRCP activists, the former Minister said she had evidence to prove it.

Rajini asserted that Rakesh was at his home in Guntur at 9 pm on March 6, the time of the alleged incident. She said Rakesh had been living in Guntur for the past nine months as he was being harassed by the TDP government in Chilakaluripeta.

“There is CCTV footage to prove that Rakesh was at home. Phanindra was at a salon getting a haircut, and Koteshwar was in Hyderabad, where he is employed,” she explained.

Stating that the evidence had been presented to the court, she cautioned the ruling alliance that any attempts to influence the law would result in the public losing faith in the police. She warned the police of serious consequences if they continued to act in favour of the State government.