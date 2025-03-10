SSMB29 Set for PAN World Release: Rajamouli in Talks with Hollywood Studios

A leaked video from SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, SSMB29, has taken the internet by storm, sending shockwaves through the film industry and among eager fans. The footage, which surfaced online on Sunday, shows superstar Mahesh Babu pushing a wheelchair-bound actor, speculated to be Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, during an intense shooting sequence in Odisha. The leak has sparked discussions about security measures on film sets and the potential impact on the movie’s secrecy.

Leak Raises Concerns Over Film’s Confidentiality

Rajamouli, known for his meticulous storytelling and grand cinematic vision, has been keeping every detail of SSMB29 under tight wraps. However, the sudden leak has left both the production team and fans worried about potential spoilers.

Sources close to the production reveal that the team is investigating the origins of the leak and is considering tightening security on set to prevent further incidents. The filmmakers have remained tight-lipped, but industry insiders suggest that strict action could be taken against those responsible for the breach.

A Global Cinematic Experience in the Making

Touted as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever, SSMB29 is said to be an African jungle adventure with a “pan-world” appeal. Reports indicate that Mahesh Babu’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman, adding a mythological dimension to the action-packed narrative. Priyanka Chopra, making her grand return to Indian cinema with this project, is expected to play a significant role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

With a production timeline stretching over the next two years, the film is expected to wrap up by 2026 and is targeting a grand release in 2027. Rajamouli, known for his global vision, is reportedly in talks with Hollywood studios like Disney and Sony to secure a worldwide theatrical release, further solidifying SSMB29 as a true pan-international project.

Fans Eager for Official Updates

Despite the leak, excitement for the film remains at an all-time high. Fans of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have taken to social media, demanding official updates and the first glimpse of the film. The production house is expected to issue an official statement soon, addressing both the leak and the progress of the film.

With expectations sky-high and a star-studded cast, SSMB29 is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle that could redefine Indian cinema on a global scale. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes insights into this mega project.