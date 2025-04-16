S. Jaishankar visits Lothal, reviews progress of upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex

Lothal (Gujarat), April 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday visited the historic site of Lothal in Gujarat and reviewed the progress of the ambitious National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), envisioned as a global centre to celebrate India’s seafaring legacy.

EAM Jaishankar began his visit at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) site in Lothal, a major city of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization.

Guided by the Additional Director General of ASI, the External Affairs Minister was briefed on the archaeological significance of the site and the ongoing excavation work, which continues to shed light on the maritime and urban excellence of ancient India.

He then proceeded to the NMHC project site, where officials presented a detailed overview of the complex’s progress, design vision, and planned exhibits.

The Minister toured several major sections of the upcoming heritage complex, including the entry and jetty blocks, Lothal Town Recreation zone, six cutting-edge museum galleries, the Lothal Corridor, a water-holding tank, and iconic installations such as the IL-38 Indian Navy aircraft and the INS Nishank missile ships.

Expressing appreciation for the project, EAM Jaishankar called the NMHC “a tribute to the civilisational brilliance of ancient India and its long-standing maritime prowess".

He shared that the complex not only honors India’s historic maritime strength but also reflects the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage on a global scale.

The NMHC, being developed through the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), ASI, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL), and other stakeholders, aims to become a world-class destination highlighting India’s maritime history, technological evolution, and cultural connections across the seas.

