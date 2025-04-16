NADA India hosts national conference on ‘Building together a clean sport ecosystem’

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The National Anti-Doping Agency of India (NADA India) has successfully organised a conference on 'Building Together a Clean Sport Ecosystem' at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, on Wednesday.

In the inaugural session, Secretary, Department of Sports, Sujata Chaturvedi emphasised that as India is bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, the nation must anchor our sporting ambition with a robust anti-doping system to ensure fairness, integrity, and commitment to clean sport.

The event, held as part of Play True Week 2025, brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders committed to fostering a clean, fair, and values-based sporting environment in India.

Dr. Mayumi Yaya Yamamoto, Director, Asia/Oceania Office, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), commended NADA India’s and national stakeholders’ efforts in this year’s global Play True Campaign. She underscored the importance of the ‘It Starts With Me’ campaign and highlighted the shared responsibility and unity required to build a clean sport ecosystem together.

One of the key moments of the inaugural session was the unveiling of 'NADA India’s Fair Play Guide' in ten different regional languages, aimed at making clean sport education more accessible to athletes and stakeholders across the nation. Participants also engaged in a pledge signing ceremony to reaffirm their commitment to fair play and doping-free sport.

The conference featured engaging panel discussions on critical themes including anti-doping policy, enhancing education and testing, and increasing awareness about athlete rights & responsibilities, particularly in the context of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).

Experts from national sports federations, medical institutions, and international organisations shared practical insights and actionable strategies to strengthen India’s anti-doping system.

