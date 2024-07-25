Deluge in Pune after continuous heavy downpour, 4 dead

Pune: Torrential overnight rains in Pune have wreaked havoc in several areas while four people were killed in rain-related incidents. Various parts of the city and district are badly affected due to widespread flooding.

With the Khadakwasla dam overflowing, the authorities discharged excess water in Mutha river which resulted in flood-like conditions in areas like Sinhagad Road, Bavdhan, Baner, and Deccan Gymkhana in Pune city.

Angry locals slammed the government for allegedly opening the dam floodgates to the Mula-Mutha River basins at around 4 am without prior notice. The heavy downpour has caused significant disruptions to daily life. Authorities are forced to evacuate the affected residents from housing societies in low-lying areas.

According to the information shared by the district administration, during the last 24 hours Lonavala received 300 mm of rainfall while Lavada and Junnar recorded 417 mm and 214 mm rainfall respectively.

Three young men died after getting electrocuted near Bhide Bridge in Pune city on Wednesday night. They died after the electric current entered the floodwater. In a separate incident, one person was killed and another sustained injuries following a landslide in Adharwadi village this morning.

Salute to @PMCPune fire fighters as they were the first responders to sudden flooding across the Pune city ...and they did well ..real heroes..#punecity #PuneRains @supriya_sule @mohol_murlidhar pic.twitter.com/YUausILN8A — Aman Sayyad (@journo_aman) July 25, 2024

Three people from Dasave village have been trapped after a mudslide buried two villas near Lavasa city. Local police and the disaster team are trying to rescue them. Meanwhile, Pune administration has asked the residents to remain indoors as Pune and nearby areas continue to receive heavy downpour through the day.

