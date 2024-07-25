10K Crore for Hyderabad's Development in Telangana Budget

Telangana state budget 2024-25: Telangana Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday presented the state Budget of Rs 2.91 lakh crore for 2024-25. The state budget is focusing on welfare and fulfilling the six guarantees of the Congress government.

In the state budget, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for the development of Hyderabad. The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government has allocated Rs. 100 crore for extending the metro project up to Shamshabad airport. Chief minister Revanth Reddy is focused on development of the Musi riverfront on the lines of Thames riverfront in London. Rs. 1500 crores from the state budget have been allocated for the riverfront development works.

Similarly, Rs. 500 crore have been allocated for the development of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project and Rs. 50 crore for Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS). Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road works will be taken up with an outlay of Rs. 200 crore.

The state government is planning to set up the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) under the chairmanship of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to enable disaster prevention in the state.

Also Read:

