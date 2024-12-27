December 28 rains and cold wave in Delhi; Holiday likely for schools!

Residents of Delhi woke up to a surprise spell of rainfall on Friday, December 27, which not only disrupted morning activities but also intensified the ongoing cold wave in the national capital. The unexpected downpour, accompanied by lightning, led to a noticeable dip in temperature, adding to the already chilly conditions sweeping through the region.

The India Meteorological Department recorded the temperature in Delhi at 13 degrees Celsius at 7.23 am, with biting cold winds making the chill even harder to bear. Residents also reported that the downpour had increased the severity of the cold, bringing a gloomy wintry feel into the city.

The IMD said that a western disturbance was active and was likely to cause thunderstorms, hailstorms, and moderate to heavy rain in northern and central India on December 27 and 28. Besides, the IMD forecast predicted heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of the Himalayan regions. In Delhi, the winter holidays for schools start on January 1. Meanwhile, in Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the holidays have already started.

The cold wave conditions are also expected to intensify their grip in parts of northern India where dense fog is forecasted for parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR. It is expected that light to moderate snowfall will begin in the western Himalayan region during the second week of January, providing a romantic start to 2025 for mountain lovers. As the severity of coldness increases, there is a high chance that schools get a holiday tomorrow in Delhi.

The IMD has cautioned the public and advised the residents to gear up for the extreme wave of frostiness and rain, besides proper precautions to prevent them from getting hit with cold waves and rainy issues. With cold wave conditions still there in the coming days, people are preparing to welcome New Year's chilliness into Delhi.

